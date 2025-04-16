Rob Laidlaw Acquires 61,225 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) Director Rob Laidlaw bought 61,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,002.50.
Rob Laidlaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total transaction of C$107,270.00.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.88. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
