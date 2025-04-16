Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 5,727,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,898,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,237,044. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $123,308,000. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

