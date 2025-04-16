Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,131 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

RIGL opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a PE ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $29.82.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $44,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,220. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

