Reviewing Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) & Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS)

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Odysight.Ai and Optex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Odysight.Ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% Optex Systems 11.87% 22.99% 16.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Odysight.Ai and Optex Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.83 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.39 Optex Systems $35.23 million 1.06 $3.77 million $0.61 8.87

Optex Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optex Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Optex Systems beats Odysight.Ai on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

About Optex Systems

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

