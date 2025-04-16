Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 294,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 150,323 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

