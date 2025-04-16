Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

