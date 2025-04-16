Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

