Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRL Q2 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $106.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

