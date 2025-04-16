Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $192.00 to $207.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $198.23. 309,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,610. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

