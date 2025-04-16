Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/8/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $192.00 to $207.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $199.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $198.23. 309,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,610. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Waste Connections
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 307.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.