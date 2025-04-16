Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.43 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 854,346 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 854,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 521,366 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

