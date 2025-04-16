Rep. Susie Lee Sells Off Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Representative Susie Lee (D-Nevada) recently sold shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Marriott International stock on March 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SUZANNE K LEE TRUST > FIDELITY BROKERAGE 402” account.

Representative Susie Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on 3/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) on 3/14/2025.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,069. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Lee

Susie Lee (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2019. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Lee (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Susie Lee attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and graduated with honors, earning a master’s degree in public management. After college, she worked in Massachusetts at an environmental and economic consulting firm that specialized in water resource issues. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1993, where she then worked as a campaign policy advisor to Las Vegas Mayor Jan Laverty Jones and founded a homeless shelter for parents and children in need. In 2010, she became the president of the board of Communities In Schools of Nevada (CIS), a program that seeks to lower high school dropout rates. Lee has served on several other boards and committees in the Las Vegas area.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

