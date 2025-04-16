Rep. Jefferson Shreve Unloads CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CSX stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSX alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CSX’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.