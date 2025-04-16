Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in PayPal stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 22.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 193,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in PayPal by 773.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

