Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Carlyle Group stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. 3,531,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

