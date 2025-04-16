Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Axon Enterprise stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded down $9.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $568.90. 147,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

