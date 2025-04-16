Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Highwoods Properties stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 586,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,289,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,281,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 409,258 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

