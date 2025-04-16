Rep. Carol D. Miller Buys American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

Representative Carol D. Miller (R-West Virginia) recently bought shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Water Works stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MATT MILLER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Carol D. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/10/2025.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.90. 150,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,435. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 6,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

About Representative Miller

Carol Miller (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Miller (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race was identified as a 2018 battleground that might have affected partisan control of the U.S. House in the 116th Congress. Incumbent Evan Jenkins (R) did not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the seat open. In the campaign, Miller emphasized her endorsement by President Donald Trump (R). Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., said, “Carol is pro-coal, pro-Second Amendment, and pro-Trump through and through, and is prepared to tackle the opioid epidemic that’s affected countless West Virginians.” Miller also supported the construction of a wall on the southern U.S. border and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA).

Miller is a former Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing District 16 from 2006 to 2018.

Miller has also worked in real estate and owns a bison farm.

Carol Miller was born in Columbus, Ohio. Miller graduated from Bexley High School in 1968. She earned a B.S. from Columbia College in 1972. Her career experience includes owning and operating Swann Ridge Bison Farm and working as a real estate manager.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

