Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $21.93. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 104,120 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,845 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,862,000 after buying an additional 2,018,866 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,090,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,246,000 after buying an additional 540,287 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,543,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,312,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 232,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

