Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,400 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average of $227.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.43.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

