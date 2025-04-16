Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,072 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of WisdomTree worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.92.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

