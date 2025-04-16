Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

