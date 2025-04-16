Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 36,300 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Ducommun worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $6,763,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1,151.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

