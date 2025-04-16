Regions Financial (RF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.