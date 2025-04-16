ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 124,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 64,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

ReGen III Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

ReGen III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.