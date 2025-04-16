Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

