Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

