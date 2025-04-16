Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,096 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

