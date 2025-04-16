Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of ETR opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

