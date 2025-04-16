Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $43.29 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,292,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.75% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

