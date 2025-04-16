Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,168,675 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,168,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

