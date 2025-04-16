Rather & Kittrell Inc. Has $695,000 Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

