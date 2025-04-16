Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.12% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 107,237 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
CGCB stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
