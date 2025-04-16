Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 173000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

