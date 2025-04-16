QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) (CVE:CXO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.78 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.
QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (CXO.V) Company Profile
Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.
