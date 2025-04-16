Q3 EPS Forecast for New Fortress Energy Lowered by Analyst

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NFE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. State Street Corp raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,205,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. This represents a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

