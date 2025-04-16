Q1 EPS Estimates for State Street Raised by Zacks Research

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. State Street has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

