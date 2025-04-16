Q1 Earnings Estimate for MNMD Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.54. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,005,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $46,074.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,232.98. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,391 shares of company stock worth $204,835 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

