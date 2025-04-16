PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.66). Approximately 1,234,305 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,059,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.56).

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

