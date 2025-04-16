PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8142 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 22.4% increase from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTBRY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

