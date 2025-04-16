PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.8142 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 22.4% increase from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.67.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PTBRY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
