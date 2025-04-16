Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and MGM Resorts International are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the recreation, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, such as theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and travel services. These stocks are typically influenced by consumer discretionary spending and economic cycles, as demand for leisure activities often fluctuates with changes in consumer income and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.48. 848,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,456. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,691. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,504. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Featured Stories