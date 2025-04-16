Promising Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, and Norfolk Southern are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of fertilizers used in agriculture. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the agriculture sector, with the potential for returns correlating to fertilizer demand and overall crop production dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,828. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,577. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. 15,770,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,187,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $98.25.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.15. The company had a trading volume of 401,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average is $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

