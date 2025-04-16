Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Accenture, and QUALCOMM are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize AI technologies in various applications such as software, robotics, and data analysis. These stocks offer investors exposure to firms innovating in AI-driven solutions, often characterized by rapid growth potential and market volatility due to the evolving nature of the technology landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,588,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,244,107. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $245.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $815.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,238. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $866.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.23. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $290.93. 967,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,187. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00.

