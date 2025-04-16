Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Short Interest Up 100.9% in March

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the March 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Premier Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIEI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Premier Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.

