Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the March 15th total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
POAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.
About Predictive Oncology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.