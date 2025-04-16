Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the March 15th total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

POAI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

