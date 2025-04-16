Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 876.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Playtech Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

