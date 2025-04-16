Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 876.9% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Playtech Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
About Playtech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lemonade: Leveraging AI to Underwrite a Path to Profitability
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 2 Penny Stocks With $10 Potential
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.