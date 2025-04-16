Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 2038923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $5,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 387,270 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.