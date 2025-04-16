Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 11541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.71.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.61.

Insider Activity at Pinetree Capital

In other news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 6,300 shares of Pinetree Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$89,397.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $537,291. 43.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

