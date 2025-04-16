Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.82. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 8,045 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $191,873.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,602.35. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,381.82. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $4,700,424 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

