Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
