Philip A. Riley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CFO Philip A. Riley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,140.72. The trade was a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.
Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.
