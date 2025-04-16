Philip A. Riley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CFO Philip A. Riley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,140.72. The trade was a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 100,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 48.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

